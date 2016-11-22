Some tracks hit or miss

If you’re a fan of new covers of classic Christmas songs and a capella music, then you’ll probably like Pentatonix’s most recent holiday album, “A Pentatonix Christmas.” I can’t promise you’ll love it, though. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve loved Pentatonix since they won “ e Sing-o ” in 2011, and I start listening to Christmas music before Halloween because I just love it that much. But I don’t think this al- bum is their best. Most of the songs are passable. A few hit the ball out of the park but a couple were hard to listen to. The album was released in October and debuted at number three on the Billboard 200.

The a capella group of five have been around long enough to have made a name for themselves in the music realm doing covers of popular music, some original music and two previous Christmas albums. “A Pentatonix Christmas” has 11 songs and is 34 minutes long. It includes classics such as “White Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” e album also features some non-traditional holiday music such as Kanye West’s “Coldest Winter” and NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” which were two of the better songs on the album. Unfortunately, there were a couple of songs I couldn’t like, no matter how hard I tried. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” had way too much going on with it and could have greatly improved at