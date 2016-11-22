‘The Grand Tour’ opens with style

‘The Grand Tour’ opens with styleFreestyle Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016
The boys are back. Jeremy Clark- son, Richard Hammond and James May made their return to automotive entertainment with the premier of “The Grand Tour” on Amazon Prime.
The trio traveled from their British roots to the California high desert to start the new series featuring auto- motive news and entertainment.
With an opening introduction costing $3.2 million, viewers hoped the new show would be worth the money.
With the help of many former Top Gear production members and Executive Producer Andy Wilman, the show had promise from the start.
Clarkson, Hammond and May brought back their usual comedic camaraderie to the stage while still giving intelligent automotive commentary.
The first show saw the long-awaited test of the world’s top-tier hybrid hyper-cars. After a couple of quick tests that poked fun at one car’s inability to perform them, the presenters handed the cars to a pro for a timed lap.
e main test segment felt like the old Top Gear that Clarkson and the guys left, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
I think the fans needed a refresher on this type of automotive entertainment.
A new test track, nicknamed the Ebola-drome due to its apparent resemblance to the Ebola virus, premiered with not-so-tame racing driver Mike Skinner, a former NAS- CAR driver.
“The Grand Tour” will have a new backdrop each week as Clarkson and his co-hosts travel across the globe.
Hopefully, each week will feel as fresh as the first.
The light-hearted attitudes of the hosts paired with the exciting adventures should help “ e Grand Tour “be a grand show for years to come.
