‘The Grand Tour’ opens with style

The boys are back. Jeremy Clark- son, Richard Hammond and James May made their return to automotive entertainment with the premier of “The Grand Tour” on Amazon Prime.

The trio traveled from their British roots to the California high desert to start the new series featuring auto- motive news and entertainment.

With an opening introduction costing $3.2 million, viewers hoped the new show would be worth the money.

With the help of many former Top Gear production members and Executive Producer Andy Wilman, the show had promise from the start.

Clarkson, Hammond and May brought back their usual comedic camaraderie to the stage while still giving intelligent automotive commentary.

The first show saw the long-awaited test of the world’s top-tier hybrid hyper-cars. After a couple of quick tests that poked fun at one car’s inability to perform them, the presenters handed the cars to a pro for a timed lap.