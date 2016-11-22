Family’s tractor tradition continues

The Merritt family does what ev- eryone else does on anksgiving, eat, nap, and watch football, but there’s one anksgiving tradition that they do that most likely no oth- er family does.

“Papa goes around back to grab the tractor and the trailer while mom goes to hide the gifts,” Lillian Merritt (Lily), freshman secondary educa- tion major, said.

Once her mom, Angela Merritt, has hidden all the gifts, everyone gets on the trailer and they ride it through a pasture where her mom hid the gifts.

Whoever sees a gift rst is the only one allowed o the trailer to get the gift, but if it’s not theirs, they can’t