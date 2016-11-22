Trump shares 100 day plan

Since Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, some have wondered about his important rst 100 days in o ce.

Luckily, he has a plan for that.

Trump released detailed plans for his first 100 days in once in late October.

His campaign trail promises seem to stay mostly true with the plans that Trump has for the nation.

ese promises include Trump’s plan to build a wall along America’s border with Mexico.

Trump remains rm on his plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, though recently, Trump said he would be willing to keep some parts of the healthcare plan.

The 100-day plan starts with governmental changes.

A constitutional amendment for term limits in Congress is a first-day priority for Trump.

While Republicans in Congress, such as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, showed concern for this action, they ultimately said they would be happy to work with Trump.

Eli Bell, a junior political science major, said he liked Trump’s plan for Senate term limits, but he said the likelihood of it passing is low since the Senate would have to approve the amendment.

Bell also expressed his concern for the many policies that Trump has planned.

“There are more things that are going to go wrong than there are going to go right,” Bell said.

One thing Republicans are happy to help Trump with is his plan to repeal Obamacare starting on his rst day in o ce.

Joshua Stockley, a professor of political science, said it might be more difficult for Trump to handle Obamacare.

“Dealing with Obamacare is a logistical nightmare,” Stockley said.

Stockley also said the insurance companies may not like a post- Obamacare system.

Trump also plans to renegotiate or completely withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).