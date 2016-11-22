Best friends nd strength in travel

Some people say “its not about the destination, it’s about the journey.” For these two friends, it’s about both.

Jansen Nowell, a freshman marketing major, said climbing a mountain is much like anything else in life. He thinks about where he is going and makes goals at locations within sight to achieve that nal destination.

Nowell and his best friend Gaurav Phuyal also known as G, a freshman biology and chemistry major, have both always loved to travel, and they do it pretty often. Now they feel lucky that they get to do it together.

“Many of my travels have been in Nepal and surrounding countries. Unfortunately, all of the places

I’ve been so far have been solo,

so I’m very happy to have found Jansen, someone I can share these experiences with. He is an adventurer at heart and has the same love for expeditions as I do,” Phuyal said.

Nowell and Phuyal rst became friends on campus after “talking extensively” about Phuyal’s country, Nepal, which is practically on the other side of the world.

Phuyal has now been in the United States for three months and he wants to know more about this “great