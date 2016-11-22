Learn to love the skin you’re in

The high beauty standards of today’s world force people to experience body image issues.

Professor Leigh Hersey’s political science class hosted the event “Body Positivity Celebration” to help ght this social stigma in the most fashionable way possible.

The event was voted on as a class project and was held on Monday.

Hersey said getting students involved helped develop their leadership and problem-solving skills.

He added that just because the event helped students learn, doesn’t mean it was boring.

“It was a fun event, but at the same time it brought (a lot) of skills together that they’re going to use in their careers,” Hersey said.