Construction at natatorium causes traffic

Traffic has been backed up on campus due to the demolition of the Natatorium.

Construction started on the Natatorium a little over a month ago when President Nick Bruno announced the Student Event Center would replace the space.

However, due to crane movement, police had to temporarily close War- hawk Way for several small amounts of time last week.

Closing the street caused congested morning traffic last week on Bonaire Drive and Northeast Drive.

According to the Office of Public Information, Warhawk Way has experienced closures twice a day at varied times throughout the day, lasting an estimated 30 minutes since Nov. 10.

The office said the closures are expected to continue like this for the next seven days.