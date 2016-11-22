Internationals are not included on campus

America. Land of the free. Land of limitless opportunity. Well, almost limitless. If you’re American, it’s limitless. For foreigners, not so much.

I have had the privilege to be a part of some of the most prestigious organizations on our campus, representing diversity in leadership and partnership. But I think that diversity has come with limitations, at least for the international students.

I applaud and appreciate the organizations that have developed throughout the years to represent their cultures. We need that different spectrum to broaden our takes on life outside America.

But I do not want international students to feel that they have to make their own organizations because they don’t belong in other “American” organizations.

I know what you’re thinking. You’re not even international. You’re in leadership positions.

Who are you to complain?

My race, religion and beliefs are not a hindrance to speak for those who may not feel they have a voice on this campus.

As a leader, you realize when something is wrong and strive to correct it. Strive to change for the better.

I have spoken with some of my friends who happen to be international, and they feel that you must be a “somebody” to take a leadership role or to be a part of an organization.

You must be a part of a fraternity or sorority.