VOLUME 93 ISSUE 7

When making decisions on which university would begin my college career, one of the decid- ing factors was the ease of becoming involved in student life.

What I discovered was that for every student who walks on this campus with a CWID and a balance on Banner, there is an opportunity to be involved.

On Atlas, ULM’s online system of student groups, there are 149 Recognized Student Orga- nizations listed.

After two and a half years at ULM, I’ve be- come involved in as much as I can.

I push my personal limits every semester, but I will never have enough time to have a hand in every organization ULM has to offer.

Anytime I hear someone say, “it’s not easy to get involved on campus,” I’m mystified. And while many will disagree with me, I believe that there is a place for every student here.

It was recently brought to my attention that some believe that it’s more difficult for international students to become involved. Well, that’s just untrue.

International students are able to be involved in everything domestic students can.

e only thing that’s stopping students from being involved is themselves.

When given the opportunity, I ask international students what (if anything) keeps them from getting more involved. Their answer to that question is usually the same: a slip in grades could mean losing scholarships.