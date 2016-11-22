VOLUME 93 ISSUE 7

When making decisions on which university would begin my college career, one of the decid- ing factors was the ease of becoming involved in student life.
What I discovered was that for every student who walks on this campus with a CWID and a balance on Banner, there is an opportunity to be involved.
On Atlas, ULM’s online system of student groups, there are 149 Recognized Student Orga- nizations listed.
After two and a half years at ULM, I’ve be- come involved in as much as I can.
I push my personal limits every semester, but I will never have enough time to have a hand in every organization ULM has to offer.
Anytime I hear someone say, “it’s not easy to get involved on campus,” I’m mystified. And while many will disagree with me, I believe that there is a place for every student here.
It was recently brought to my attention that some believe that it’s more difficult for international students to become involved. Well, that’s just untrue.
International students are able to be involved in everything domestic students can.
e only thing that’s stopping students from being involved is themselves.
When given the opportunity, I ask international students what (if anything) keeps them from getting more involved. Their answer to that question is usually the same: a slip in grades could mean losing scholarships.
International students aren’t able to apply for student loans, and there are scholarships that they don’t have access to because they aren’t from the U.S.
So, to pay for school and extra expenses, they have to either get an on-campus job or apply for internships that are willing to take on foreign students.
Alternatively, and I assume this is the first option in many of their minds, they spend more time studying than they do partying.
For many Americans, we grow up looking at college through the lens of movie screens.
Let’s spend a weekend watching this playlist: “Animal House,” “Stomp the Yard,” “Revenge of the Nerds,” “Accepted,” “American Pie,” “Drum Line,” “Pitch Perfect,” “22 Jump Street” and “Blue Mountain State.”
e one thing that all of those have in common, without a doubt, is the exaggeration that going to college is mostly about the organizations you’re involved in and the parties you go to.
Getting a degree is inevitable for the main characters, but in real life, there’s no study and exercise montage that speeds you to the end of the semester and through all of your finals with passing grades.
For many international students, going to university in America is a here-and-now opportunity.
They’re here to study, make great grades, get well-paying internships and graduate with job offers that allow them to live wherever they choose.
I am not saying that domestic students aren’t here for the same thing.
It’s just that over the near three years that I have been a Warhawk, I have come to see an academic urgency in international students that many domestic students just don’t have.
They don’t have the time for extracurricular and parties. They have to study.
Some of us could take a cue.
