We must remember to give thanks

“And now 24/7 Christmas music.”

Halloween was yesterday.

“Christmas! It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Ah yes, it’s beginning to look like Christmas indeed.

I’m sure we have all gone into a store the day after Halloween and all of the costumes are gone, the candy is on sale and all you can see are Christmas decorations.

We see this every year and as early as November 1.

I love Christmas just as much as the next person, but have we forgotten that we haven’t even gotten to Thanksgiving yet?

All some people care about is making it to the day after Thanksgiving for the Black Friday sales, to do what? Shop for Christmas presents.

Every year after my family eats Thanksgiving dinner, all of us, except for my uncles, sit around the dining room table at my grandmother’s house, and we look through all of the Black Friday sales papers. It has almost become a tradition.

Have we forgotten the importance of Thanksgiving and giving thanks to the things we are