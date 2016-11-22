We need representation for more body positivity

I remember overhearing a disagreement one day at school when I was a kid. It was two girls in my class who were arguing about who was skinnier and who had bigger breasts between the two of them.

We were in the fifth grade.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but shouldn’t two 10-year-old girls be worried about things other than their body proportions?

And furthermore, if this was happening in 2005, how much worse is it today? ese two girls, who are now grown women, were objectifying themselves.

Children and adults do not objectify themselves and others naturally. It’s a learned behavior.

From a very young age, we all learn how society says we should look.

We also learn that if our own appearance isn’t up to par, then we are seen as less valuable.

This is why people spend copious amounts of money on plastic and weight loss surgeries. is is why some women and children starve themselves.

This is why we need more body positivity in society and more representation for all people and all body types.