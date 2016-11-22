Get the shot, not the flu

Sixty students can dodge the flu this season because of the free u shot event hosted by the ULM Chapter of Academy of Student Pharmacists.

The organization gave free shots to students Wednesday morn- ing under the library overhang. All students had to do was ll out a one-page form and answer three questions to protect themselves for the u season.

“Living on campus, students are at higher risk for getting things,” said Chelsie Morein, patient care vice president and third-year pharmacy student. “They’re just around a lot of microorganisms. We just want everyone to be immunized.”

SGA Vice President Bryson Belaire said the event was super convenient.

“My mom had actually been bugging me to get it for the past few weeks, but I just hadn’t had the time to run all the way to the heath clinic,” Belaire said.

Because of the event, Belaire was able to get his shot within five minutes.

The organization was able to reeive 60 vaccines for the event, and they are hoping to receive 40 more at the end of the year, totaling to 100 free vaccines for students.