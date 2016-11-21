Warhawks stampeded by Longhorns, Buffaloes

The Warhawks fell by a score of 80-59 to the number 23 ranked Texas Longhorns last Monday evening.

In the first period of the game, the Warhawks were holding their own against the seemingly much larger starting five of the Longhorns. Texas would start o on a 10-3 run before the Warhawks would start fighting their way back.

ULM had a 9-0 run to take the lead 12-10. e score would then ip op a couple more times until the Longhorn offense would start to take control. e Warhawks had a dismal 26.5 shot percentage in the first half compared to Texas’ 46.6 shot percentage. At the half, Texas led 37-28.

The Warhawks looked to come out of the half and fight back into the game only to have the deficit increase as Texas shot over 50 percent from the eld. ULM pushed hard in the opening minutes of the second half, but the closest they would come to retaking the lead was being down by 6 points.