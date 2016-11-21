Warhawks stampeded by Longhorns, Buffaloes

Warhawks stampeded by Longhorns, BuffaloesFeature Stories Monday, November 21st, 2016
The Warhawks fell by a score of 80-59 to the number 23 ranked Texas Longhorns last Monday evening.
In the first period of the game, the Warhawks were holding their own against the seemingly much larger starting five of the Longhorns. Texas would start o on a 10-3 run before the Warhawks would start fighting their way back.
ULM had a 9-0 run to take the lead 12-10. e score would then ip op a couple more times until the Longhorn offense would start to take control. e Warhawks had a dismal 26.5 shot percentage in the first half compared to Texas’ 46.6 shot percentage. At the half, Texas led 37-28.
The Warhawks looked to come out of the half and fight back into the game only to have the deficit increase as Texas shot over 50 percent from the eld. ULM pushed hard in the opening minutes of the second half, but the closest they would come to retaking the lead was being down by 6 points.
The Longhorns defense went on to dominate the Warhawks for the remaining time in the second half. e Warhawks’ top scorer of the game was Marvin Jean-Pierre with 13 points. He also added four rebounds to his stats.
The following road game pit the Warhawks against the University of Colorado which resulted in an 89-70 defeat of the Warhawks on Thursday night.
Junior point guard Jordan Harris came o the bench and led the Warhawks with 15 points. ULM’s Travis Munnings and Marvin Jean-Pierre also recorded double-digit scoring, but the effort wasn’t quite enough.
An area that hurt the Warhawks was the Bu aloes free-throw shooting. e Bu aloes had an outstanding 80 percent free-throw compared to the Warhawks’ 53 percent.
Nick Coppola became the program leader in minutes played after playing 35 minutes against the Bu aloes. He now had a total of 3,634 minutes played. at tops the 3,633 of Terry Martin who played from 1980 to 1983.
The Warhawks travel to Cheney, Washington, to face their next opponent, Seattle University.
