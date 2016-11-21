Mountaineers hike over Hawks

The Warhawks packed their bags for the mountains of Boone, North Carolina, in preparation for a cold game against Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon. At the time of kickoff , the temperature was 36 degrees with scattered cloud coverage making it less than ideal conditions for both teams. Despite ULM receiving possession on the opening drive, they were not able to capitalize. However, Thomas Koufie converted a first down on a run for six yards to the Appalachian State 45-yard line. When the Warhawks were forced to punt, spectators and players alike were able to get a glimpse at the Mountaineers high-powered offense that has been so successful all season. Of the two touchdowns Appalachian State scored in the first quarter, one came o of a 60-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Lamb who ended the day with 208 yards and two touchdowns.

The focus may have been on the Mountaineers in the first quarter, but Caleb Evans did do a great job of scrambling for a touchdown to give the Warhawks their first touchdown. While the Warhawks were able to come out of the first half with some scores of their own, they found themselves still down 21-10 at halftime. What made it hard for ULM’s defense to recover after halftime was the dual-threat running game featured in the Appalachian State back eld. Running backs Marcus Cox and Jalin Moore both rushed for more than 100 yards making to make it tough on the Mountaineer defense to figure out whether they would attack by air or ground. The game was sealed in the third quarter when Appalachian State got in the end zone twice by rushing touchdowns, adding to the de cit that ULM needed to make up. Offensively, the Warhawks couldn’t and many openings until Austin Vaughn broke free for a 16- yard touchdown to tally the team’s final points of the game. When the clock expired in the mountains on Saturday, the final score was 42-17 in favor of the home team, which gave the Warhawks their seventh loss of the season.