William Allan reflects on jazz ensemble concert

William Allan reflects on jazz ensemble concertFreestyle Monday, November 14th, 2016
If you ask most Americans what they were doing on November 8, most would say they were at home nervously watching the results of the presidential elections.
But for a crowd of people at ULM, it was a different experience.
For an hour, the audience got to put the election in the back of their minds and lis- ten to beautiful music performed by ULM’s Jazz Ensemble.
There was the occasional mention of the election, including the director Larry Anderson, who made a lighthearted joke at the start of the concert. As soon as the mu- sic started, to the audience, nothing else mattered.
They thought the music was amazing and the solos were perfect.
The jazz ensemble even performed two selections by e Brubeck Brothers Quartet, a jazz group that performed a concert on campus this year.
After the concert, William Allan, a fresh- man instrumental music education major, reflected on his experience in the jazz band and as a trumpet player.
“A concert takes quite a bit of preparation. From first getting the music, to making sure every single note and rest is placed exactly where needed.
It takes at least a month to get prepared for a concert,” Allan said.
Allan has been playing the trumpet since he was in the fourth grade but he didn’t join his school’s band until sixth grade.
“I got the inspiration from my brother who also played the trumpet in the band,” Allan said.
Allan said that playing on stage in front of people can still be very nerve rack- ing for him.
“Whether it’s a crowd full of people or even just two or three. ere are many strategies to get over this fear, but overall the end result after the concert is very re- warding. Making every concert after that easier and easier to play in,” Allan said.
Students always get in free to concert like this, so next time there is a concert on campus Allan encourages students to come.
Short URL: http://www.ulmhawkeyeonline.com/?p=19950