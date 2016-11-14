William Allan reflects on jazz ensemble concert

If you ask most Americans what they were doing on November 8, most would say they were at home nervously watching the results of the presidential elections.

But for a crowd of people at ULM, it was a different experience.

For an hour, the audience got to put the election in the back of their minds and lis- ten to beautiful music performed by ULM’s Jazz Ensemble.

There was the occasional mention of the election, including the director Larry Anderson, who made a lighthearted joke at the start of the concert. As soon as the mu- sic started, to the audience, nothing else mattered.

They thought the music was amazing and the solos were perfect.

The jazz ensemble even performed two selections by e Brubeck Brothers Quartet, a jazz group that performed a concert on campus this year.

After the concert, William Allan, a fresh- man instrumental music education major, reflected on his experience in the jazz band and as a trumpet player.