Rocking for the kids

Sometimes fundraising rocks. It definitely did Saturday night.

Local bands came to compete for the kids of St. Jude at Up ‘til Dawn’s second annual Battle of the Bands at Enoch’s Irish Pub.

The event hosted nine different bands who performed 20-minute sets and competed for first, second and third place prizes.

“Jig the Alien” came out on top and won the judges hearts, but ended up beating second place band “ e Lousy Anna’s” by a margin of only four points.

The crowd “passed the hat” and monetarily voted for a fan favorite. e winner was “ is Kids Epic,” who was also awarded a prize.

In total, over $700 was raised from fan favorite donations alone. Even more was raised from donations from Enoch’s, who gave 20 percent of all food profits sold to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Dustin Hickman went to the event to hear the bands and support St. Jude.