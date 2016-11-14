CAB reveals 2016-2017 officers

The ballots have been cast, and the results are in. ULM’s 2016-2017 Campus Activity Board (CAB) officers have been selected.

The new CAB president is senior kinesiology major, Timothy Perkins. Edward Raimundi, a junior kinesiology major, is the new CAB vice president. e treasurer’s position was won by sophomore history and communications major Harley Singletary.

ere will be a run-o for the secretary and public relations positions. e two secretary choices are senior kinesiology major Ashley Hunter and pre-nursing major Nate Inman.

The public relations run-o will be between toxicology major Eris Stove and pre-rad tech major Lexi Metschuleit.

The chosen candidates are excited and thankful and can’t wait to get to work.

Ramundi said he was happy for the support he received.

“It’s an humbling experience to see that people actually believed in me and wanted me in offce…now it’s time to go to work,” he said.

Hunter said, “I am also very excited to to have made the runoffs for CAB secretary.”

Run-offs will take place on Wednesday.