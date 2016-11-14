Home » Briefs, News » ULL student makes up attack story

ULL student makes up attack story

Posted by Briefs, News Monday, November 14th, 2016

News outlets nation-wide report- ed that a University of Louisiana Lafayette student had been beaten and robbed of her wallet and hijab Wednesday morning near campus, but the student admitted on Friday that she made up the story.

The student, an 18-year-old woman, told police that two white males jumped out of a vehicle and hit her in the back while yelling racial obscenities, according to a press release sent out by the Lafayette Police Department.

She also claimed that one of the attackers was wearing a “Trump” hat.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcli said Friday that police are charging the woman with ling a false police report.

After investigating the student’s claims, no witnesses or evidence was found to prove her story.

Sometime Friday the woman, “‘admitted that she fabricated the story about her physical attack as well as the removal of her hijab and wallet by two white males’,” said the department.

Police said the incident is no longer being investigated.

The story was reported in national media outlets such as the Washington Post as one of the several attacks reported after Donald Trump’s presidential win.

Short URL: http://www.ulmhawkeyeonline.com/?p=19918

Posted by on Nov 14 2016. Filed under Briefs, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

VOLUME 93 ISSUE 7

HawkE News

Check out our Facebook page!

Weekly Poll

© 2016 The Hawkeye. All Rights Reserved. Log in

web analytics
- Designed by Gabfire Themes