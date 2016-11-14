ULL student makes up attack story

News outlets nation-wide report- ed that a University of Louisiana Lafayette student had been beaten and robbed of her wallet and hijab Wednesday morning near campus, but the student admitted on Friday that she made up the story.

The student, an 18-year-old woman, told police that two white males jumped out of a vehicle and hit her in the back while yelling racial obscenities, according to a press release sent out by the Lafayette Police Department.

She also claimed that one of the attackers was wearing a “Trump” hat.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcli said Friday that police are charging the woman with ling a false police report.

After investigating the student’s claims, no witnesses or evidence was found to prove her story.

Sometime Friday the woman, “‘admitted that she fabricated the story about her physical attack as well as the removal of her hijab and wallet by two white males’,” said the department.

Police said the incident is no longer being investigated.

The story was reported in national media outlets such as the Washington Post as one of the several attacks reported after Donald Trump’s presidential win.