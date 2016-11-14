Kaepernick, More Like Hypocrite

A staple freedom of the US democratic system is voting—the most direct form of making an opinion known.

According to Robert’s Rules of Order, every member of the assembly is entitled to a vote of either “yes,” “no,” or “abstain.” On November 8 Colin Kaepernick chose to abstain.

Robert’s Rules state that “While it is the duty of every member who has an opinion on the question to express it by his vote, yet he cannot be compelled to do so. He may prefer to abstain from voting, though he knows the effect is the same as if he voted on the prevailing side.”

If that isn’t clear: Kaepernick’s abstention, or choosing not to vote is the same as saying, “I don’t care who wins.”

I didn’t voice my opinion when he took a knee because I honestly feel that making speeches and going out into the community and working matters more.

Kaepernick lead me to believe that he wanted to enact change.

He’s spoken out against both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. He’s spoken to the underprivileged.

He even went so far as to donate all the proceeds from his jersey sales and even portions of his salary to organizations that support those in need.

Yet when his democratic voice mattered most he, again, decided to take a knee.

Presidential election aside, there were 17 Propositions on the ballot for the state of California.

If Kaepernick had truly felt that the system that “oppresses people of color” needed to be changed, he would have voted for the candidate who believed would do the most to change that system.

When asked by reporters why he didn’t vote, Kaepernick said that “it didn’t really matter who went in.”

Wrong.

One candidate made it known that they would do their best to stop the systemic discrimination that occurs against people of color and women.

One candidate made it known that they would allow people to be discriminated against because of race, nationality and sexual orientation.

In fact, the teams of both candidates let their opinion on Kaepernick’s stance to take a knee be known. Only one said that he had the right to voice his displeasure in that form.

I’m not one to preach about the lesser of two evils. I hold a firm distrust for both parties.

But as someone who enjoys the freedom to represent my beliefs and opinions and votes to preserve those privileges, I feel betrayed by Kaepernick.

He has a platform to speak out to millions of young sports fans who cannot yet vote.

Instead of using his influence to spark change and an idea of equality, he did nothing.

Instead of going out and saying to his 985 thousand Twitter, 923 thousand Facebook, and 1.5 million Instagram followers that their votes can change the future, he retweeted memes about voting.

Kaepernick is a hypocrite, and I hope that he slinks off into obscurity and takes his money with him.

Instead of wasting the public’s time debating over your overt, attention grabbing actions, don’t bother getting out of your seat to take a knee.