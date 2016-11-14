Historically-based entertainment needs racism for accuracy

Racism should be a thing of the past. The problem is that racism is still very vocal in modern times. Whether it’s a judgmental look or a stereotypical comment, racism is still alive.

Some people may ask then why racism is still around in modern entertainment. Wouldn’t racism continue to fuel racist attitudes?

Let me take it from one angle. No, some racism portrayed in entertainment shouldn’t be left out. Before you get mad and say, “of course you would say that, you’re white,” let me finish.

The scripted entertainment racism I’m supportive of is the kind used in historically accurate events.

There are plenty of entertainment based mediums such as movies, television shows and video games that have racist elements. These racist scenarios are portrayed because, at that time in history, racism was more publicly accepted than today. Let me give an example.

The video game “Ma a 3” is set in a fictional, but heavily based on, New Orleans in the 1960s. e main character, Lincoln Clay, is of mixed race. In the 1960s, the Civil Rights movement was taking place. Unfortunately, people who were not white were heavily discriminated against.