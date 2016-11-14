Men can express feelings as well

Men can express feelings as wellOpinion Monday, November 14th, 2016
When a woman gets her heartbroken she is comforted and the person who is responsible gets treated as the villain.
However, when a man gets his heart broken, he is made fun of or told to man up or stop being a sissy.
Why does our society create the double-standard?
is question has bothered me since the first time I suffered through my own heart break caused by my high school girlfriend.
I know you all are probably thinking that this was just “puppy love” and it couldn’t have been serious, but I can assure you I was head over heels for this girl.
One day we were driving home after having lunch and when I dropped her off , before getting out of the car, she told me she wanted to split up.
I could feel the tears welling up inside of me,butI knew I had to hold it in until she left.
After leaving, I cried the entire way home.
Why did I feel the need to hold it all in?
If guys are supposed to have feelings for women, why are we judged when we express emotions over them? Our society downgrades men who can’t hold in their emotions in front of women and that is really the most childish thing we could do.
How are we supposed to be emotional enough to tell women that we love and appreciate them but not show them when they hurt us?
Honestly, it hurts to hold everything you feel inside and not be able to let it all out.
It’s like having someone break your leg and not be able to go to the hospital.
One of the main fears for males is that if people see them cry they will be perceived as a homosexual.
This is ridiculous.
Why is this a fear?
Being a homosexual is so much more than just being able to express emotion more freely than a heterosexual guy who is instructed to keep everything inside.
If there has been one thing I’ve learned since coming to college, it’s that I should be allowed to express my feelings no matter who I’m in front of.
And when I do I feel so much better afterwards.
I could care less if the most beautiful girl sees me crying because I know that I’m staying true to my emotions.
According to Psychology Today, this need boys feel to not show emotion starts in the second grade when they feel they have to be manlier than the other boys.
It’s during this stage we must encourage them to show their emotions.
As members of society and future parents, it is our responsibility to allow our kids, to explore their own emotions and not teach them that they have to be strong when it comes to the opposite sex.
If we can change the content of what we show them growing up we can eventually change how men who have soft emotions later in their life are portrayed by others.
Maybe then, when I cried over my high school girlfriend, people wouldn’t immediately jump to conclusions that I need to grow a pair.
In the future, if I have a son, I’ll make sure he knows that it’s ok if he cries in front of everyone.
I would rather have a child that shows their true colors and emotions rather than hide behind the fake mask society suggests he puts on.
