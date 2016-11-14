Men can express feelings as well

When a woman gets her heartbroken she is comforted and the person who is responsible gets treated as the villain.

However, when a man gets his heart broken, he is made fun of or told to man up or stop being a sissy.

Why does our society create the double-standard?

is question has bothered me since the first time I suffered through my own heart break caused by my high school girlfriend.

I know you all are probably thinking that this was just “puppy love” and it couldn’t have been serious, but I can assure you I was head over heels for this girl.

One day we were driving home after having lunch and when I dropped her off , before getting out of the car, she told me she wanted to split up.

I could feel the tears welling up inside of me,butI knew I had to hold it in until she left.

After leaving, I cried the entire way home.

Why did I feel the need to hold it all in?

If guys are supposed to have feelings for women, why are we judged when we express emotions over them? Our society downgrades men who can’t hold in their emotions in front of women and that is really the most childish thing we could do.