Serving our nation, protecting our freedom

Every day Americans go to work, school and do other activities and may not think about the men and women fighting for their freedom overseas.

On the seventh floor of the library last Thursday, President Bruno made sure that his university honored the men and women of our armed forces at the Veterans Appreciation Ceremony.

The event included an opening speech from Kristin Chandler, the assistant director of Career Connections, followed by the presentation of colors by the ULM ROTC Color Guard.

After the introductions, Bruno showed his gratefulness for veterans and welcomed the keynote speaker for the event, Lieutenant Colonel Steven M. Clark.

“They chose to risk their life if need be so each of us can have the unalienable right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Bruno said.

“To each of them I am forever grateful.”