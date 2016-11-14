Serving our nation, protecting our freedom

Serving our nation, protecting our freedomNews Monday, November 14th, 2016
Every day Americans go to work, school and do other activities and may not think about the men and women fighting for their freedom overseas.
On the seventh floor of the library last Thursday, President Bruno made sure that his university honored the men and women of our armed forces at the Veterans Appreciation Ceremony.
The event included an opening speech from Kristin Chandler, the assistant director of Career Connections, followed by the presentation of colors by the ULM ROTC Color Guard.
After the introductions, Bruno showed his gratefulness for veterans and welcomed the keynote speaker for the event, Lieutenant Colonel Steven M. Clark.
“They chose to risk their life if need be so each of us can have the unalienable right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Bruno said.
“To each of them I am forever grateful.”
Clark’s resume is nothing short of magni cent. He served in the ird Infantry Brigade Combat team, the Tenth Mountain Division and was Commander of the 710 Brigade Support Battalion.
He went on to talk about the importance of Veteran’s Day and veterans’ past and present.
“For many throughout the United States, tomorrow will mark just another Friday, but tomorrow, for a million of Americans, it’s a day to recognize what our veterans have done,” Clark said.
Throughout his speech, he spoke about the importance of volunteers in the U.S. Army and drew a comparison from the Revolutionary War to today.
Clark went on to say that he’s proud to say that he joined the military and was a part of something greater than himself.
When Clark nished his address, he and Bruno recognized each of the 75 veterans at ULM for their service to the country.
Each veteran received a pin to put on his or her shirt and individual recognition from Clark at the front of the auditorium.
After the pinning of veteran’s ceremony, a moment of silence was held by Roslynn Pogue to honor those who had passed away in the line of combat devoted to their country.
The Veteran’s Appreciation Ceremony concluded with a luncheon for the veterans and a chance for them to talk more with Clark and Bruno.
