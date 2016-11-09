Five set fight ends with Warhawk win

ULM Volleyball survived a five-set match against South Alabama to keep its conference tournament hopes alive. They rallied to win the final three sets to win the home contest.

“We find a way,” head coach Patrick Hiltz said after the “nerve-racking” match. “If we need to win ugly, we’ll win ugly. That’s Warhawk volleyball right there.”

Both teams had lackluster performances statistically, committing countless errors on the night.

The highest attacking percentage of any set for the Warhawks was .263 in the fifth set. The third set was the lowest with a .033 percentage.

Tara Jenkins controlled the offense with 41 assists and five kills. Hope Pawlik ended with 14 kills along with 15 digs for another double-double. Kacey LeBlanc added five service aces for the Warhawks.

LeBlanc also led the defense with 25 digs. Pawlik and Jenkins both added 15 digs each. Kaitlyn Shearer had the team’s only solo block while assisting on 8 more blocks.

Kalena Caruthers also assisted on 4 blocks.

The Warhawks began the match scoring seven of the first eight points. The Jaguars quickly countered and decreased the lead. ULM retained a small advantage until they reached 24.

With the set point at their reach, they gave up a three-point lead and eventually lost the set on an attack error (27-25).

In the second set, the Warhawks scored most of the early points. Much like the first, the lead vanished. Four unanswered Jaguar points gave them the late 22-18 advantage. ULM fought to even the score but fell short and lost the set (25-22).

The third set began with a South Alabama run which called for a ULM timeout with a 10-4 score. Four miscues in a row for the visitors helped bring the Warhawks back into the game. After a tie game at 18, the Warhawks were able to finish the set strong with an Ana Ribeiro kill winning the third (25-23).

ULM took control of the match in set four. They were challenged throughout, but they responded with great defense and a relentless offense.

The 16 kills powered the team as they never tied or trailed in the set. The team took the fourth set (25-21).

The final set belonged to ULM as they attacked the Jaguar defense early.

ULM held onto their slim lead throughout, winning (15-13).

The Warhawks will host the three final matches of the season next week.

The first match will be against in-state rival ULL Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.