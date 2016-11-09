Soccer ends season with high hopes for next

For the first time in program history, the ULM soccer team competed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament where they took on the Little Rock Trojans as the number six seed.

The Trojans came out in the first half and made sure to capitalize on their opportunities when Doro Greulich passed the ball into the box and found teammate Quin Wilkes who netted the first goal of the game.

Down 1-0, the Warhawks looked to retaliate with a goal of their own but had no such luck finding the back of the net.

After the Trojans added another tally before halftime, they took a commanding 2-0 lead heading into the second half.

While the Warhawks only two shots came from seniors, Mary Ashton Lembo and Kylie Kukowski, the ladies in maroon showed no quit until the final buzzer.

“It has been a great experience to finally be able to push through and make it to our first conference tournament. We have had a great season,” said senior forward Whitney Tuckfield.

While the season ended on Wednesday, the Warhawks will reflect on their successful season under Sun Belt Conference coach of the year Keyton Wheelock.

Other notable honors were made for ULM’s goalkeeper Brooke-Lynn Scroggins who was named all conference first team after recording a total of 124 saves throughout the season.

Looking ahead to next season, the Warhawks will have key pieces returning in strikers Emely Segovia and Cke’Lana Caesar.

The skill between the goal posts won’t change for the Warhawks either with Scroggins coming back for her junior year. Her six shutouts this season will be something the program looks forward to next fall.