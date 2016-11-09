Baseball boils down to end

On Wednesday night, all eyes were glued to game seven of the World Series where the Cubs made history winning in extra innings to take the title for the first time in 108 years.

While history may not have been made at Warhawk Field on Wednesday, baseball was still in full tilt as the team divided up for their inner-squad scrimmage also known as the Blood Series.

Wednesday’s contest featured some of ULM’s young talent where six different players reached base on hits in Maroon’s 6-5 win.

One of those six hits came from Casey Oliver who continued the hitting affair for his team when he hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of the third inning.

Oliver also led his squad with three RBI on the night.

Turner Francis came in right behind Oliver with two RBI in the game.

Meanwhile on the Gold team’s squad, seasoned veteran Anthony Herrera had two hits including a double that ignited the team’s comeback attempt late in the game.

Johnny DeLaCruz matched his teammate hit-for-hit with a double and two hits of his own.

Gold squad member Will Daniels only had one hit, but it was a a two-run homerun in the sixth inning.

On the defensive side of the game, pitcher Kyle Backofen struck out five batters through three and two-thirds inning.

During his first start, he only allowed one run and four hits to earn a spot in the win column for the Maroon squad.

After Wednesday’s game, the teams faced off again on Friday for more work and practice against one another.

While they would get more work in, it wasn’t the plays made that left the game controversial.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Maroon squad was able to find themselves with the bases loaded and two outs.

After a failed attempt at a pickoff play, the Maroon squad scored their game clinching run on a walk-off balk by the pitcher.

While it was a weird way to lose or win a game, it’s most definitely better to do so in the pre-season before the season starts this February.

Looking ahead to the season, the Warhawks will welcome seven new freshmen including three from Ouachita High School in Monroe.

Of those seven freshmen, two are catchers, which will be vital in replacing last year’s veteran catcher behind the plate, Dalton Todd.

