‘Romeo and Juliet’: Reborn by young cast

A classic is reborn, but in a more modern time by an unlikely cast.

Most read and re-enacted Shakespeare while in high school, but the Strauss Young Troop got a head start on most people. With ages ranging from 10 to 18, it is quite unexpected to see these young performers perform the play so well.

Anybody who has made it to the tenth grade for the most part knows the storyline of “Romeo and Juliet”: boy sees girl, boy and girl fall in love, boy kills girl’s cousin, boy is banished, boy and girl mistakenly kill themselves. This group, however, made it much more than that without trying too hard to be great.

The setting of this production stayed in Verona. The way the cast would shift from modern to classical and back was outstanding. In a scene, they would send a text message and in another scene, they would send a note as if it were Victorian days. If I had to compare it to another production of “Romeo and Juliet” it would be the Leonardo DiCaprio version without the guns and cars.

Mercutio, played by Jackson Culp, was a fan favorite, and he played his role to perfection. Even though I knew it was coming, when Mercutio was killed, I was hurt because I had grown fond of his character. Up until his death, Mercutio was stealing the show from Romeo and Juliet.

In act one, it was more about Romeo in act two the roles flipped, and it became more of Juliet’s story.

The part of the play that I was most anticipating was the friar’s mistake. At first, it looked like it was going to be just a small piece even though it’s one of the most important parts of the play. They did a good job of coming back and letting the friar explain.

Without the explanation, someone who doesn’t know the story would be lost when Juliet wakes up.

When it came to both funerals, the mood in the room had been excitement to sorrow. That was amazing how it shifted like that.

I would recommend anyone to see it.