With Confidence: Earning their place

Say hello to your new favorite breakthrough pop punk band, With Confidence.

Originating in Sydney Australia, With Confidence has proved to millions of people around the world that they are here to make an imprint in the pop punk scene.

The band consists of four members, Jayden Seeley (vocals, bass), Inigo Del Carmen (backing vocals, guitar), Luke Rockets (guitar), and Josh Brozzesi (drums).

They’ve released two E.P.s in the past three years and recently released their debut album “Better Weather” this summer.

It is definitely safe to say that the boys will be leaving a mark on the industry like fellow Hopeless record band, All Time Low.

Their new album consists of a mixture of genuine pop-punk with an emphasis on pop melodies, leaving the band with an edgy pop-punk mixture that will leave you humming their songs for hours on end.

Although they are often compared to bands like 5 Seconds of Summer, With Confidence has proven to be a little edgier, with a few screaming vocals laced through songs like “Keys” and “London Lights.”

Their sound easily fits them into the Warped Tour category, and that’s exactly where the four piece landed themselves this summer.

The four piece Aussie band has now toured the United States, parts of the UK and recently finished their headlining Better Weather tour in Australia.

With Confidence hasn’t released any recent plans for touring dates, but fans can assume that they will only be going up from here.

Despite the weather it gets better, and boy is it only going to be getting better from here!

Check out With Confidence’s new album “Better Weather” on iTunes, it definitely won’t leave you disappointed!