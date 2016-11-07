Woofstock: They need good homes, not left in shelters

Woodstock to Woofstock. A psychedelic day for the dogs.

KTVE and KARD hosted their first annual event for dogs.

Owners and dogs spent the day out at the Downtown River Market. There were many events and treats for man’s best friend.

Eskamoe’s Frozen Custard and More provided dogs with a Eskamoe cup full of frozen custard topped with a bone shaped treat.

There were also wonderful treats like cotton candy, snowballs, Cajun corn dogs, and Frito pies. Not for the dogs but for their owners.

Woofstock had some interesting events that drew dog owners to this event like the Dioxin dash, treat walk, costume contest, pet pageant and races.

The Clayton family brought their dog Ella to compete in the races.

“Ella has done races before, so we brought her for that and we thought it would be fun,” Rebekah Clayton said.

Ella took first place in the Dioxin dash.

Shops and booths were set up for dog owners. The shops offered opportunities for owners to buy pet products and even Christmas apparel for their pups.

Woofstock also gave out an animal advocacy award. The award went to Ginger Padgett, who has used a social media platform to help place animals into homes.

Mayer Mayo declared Saturday, November 5 is Ginger Padgett Day.

Padgett stated in her speech that she is grateful for the award and recognition and wants everyone to do what they can to save the animals.

“Help animals find a home before they get euthanized at the shelter,” Padgett said.

PAWS of Northeast Louisiana came out with volunteers to walk dogs that needed to be adopted.

The day was filled with tons of events, adoption and loveable dogs. Both man and his best friend had a good time at this dog-day event.