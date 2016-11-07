People upset about ugly beast, but why

“Tale as old as time, true as it can be.”

Entertainment Weekly released the first photos from the new “Beauty and the Beast” live-action remake movie, and people are extremely upset. But, I’m not sure why. I think they are missing the point.

People were seriously outraged, and they took to Twitter to call the new CGI-created beast freaky, weird and down right ugly.

But I don’t get it because the beast is supposed to be a beast right? When I think of a beast, I assume it’s a creature that is supposed to be ugly.

He hasn’t turned into the handsome prince yet, so you can’t expect the beast to be a beautiful hunk.

Even the beast in the 1991 cartoon version wasn’t very pretty. Maybe it was easier on the eyes just because of the simple fact that it was a cartoon.

Maybe everyone is just upset because we are so used to the old movie that any changes are unacceptable. Which is kind of how our society feels about a lot of things.

I also noticed that the new beast has larger horns.

Maybe people think they are a bit too much I can’t agree or disagree to that as the movie has not been released yet and I haven’t seen it.

But Disney doesn’t do anything without thinking long and hard about it first. They just made him even more unappealing, which he is supposed to be.

The whole meaning behind “Beauty and the Beast” is that inner beauty is what really matters.

Belle turns down the hot jerk, Gaston, and falls in love with the ugly but caring beast. That’s just it, she falls in love with the beast and not the handsome prince behind the creature.

The story line wouldn’t make since if the beast was beautiful. I guess the internet didn’t get that memo.

One person even said the photos Entertainment Weekly published look like they could be fan-made and not of good quality.

I think Belle, who will be played by the lovely Emma Watson from Harry Potter, and the Beast, played by the handsome Dan Stevens, are an adorable match. She’s so tiny compared to him, and also, let’s not forget he turns into a totally hot prince.

But even if he didn’t, it’s inner beauty that’s really important.

In fact, all of the characters looks fantastic. Mrs. Potts, Lumiere and Cogsworth all of which look magnificently crafted in the sneak peek photos.

Like I said, it all comes down to the fact that people don’t like change, especially when it involves something we have come to know and love for a long time.

If people aren’t upset about one thing, it’s another, and this is just something else for people to be upset about.

The only thing I would agree with that people have been saying is that I wish they hadn’t showed us what the beast looked like until the final trailer or even until the movie came out.

That would have just added to the excitement for the film, at least for me.

Honestly, to me, the beast looks exactly like you’d expect the live-action version to after watching the cartoon movie.

People always criticize remakes of classic movies before they even come out, which is unfair, but it’s still Disney.

Its not like it is another production company making the film.

At the end of the day, it is just a movie, which I am pretty sure will be amazing regardless.

So please, cry me a river.

The beast looks fantastic along with everyone else.

Disney is bringing our childhood to life, people. This crap is magical as heck.

“Beauty and the Beast” doesn’t come out until March of next year, but the teaser trailer is awesome. I can’t wait to see more!

Now where was I?

“Tale as old as time.”