SGA prepares amendment voters

SGA prepares amendment votersBriefs Monday, November 7th, 2016
Along with the presidential election, the residents of Louisiana are preparing to vote
for six proposed amendments for their state. These amendments are related to issues
like income tax, education and revenue stabilization.
One amendment has the potential to change how tuition is set and, if passed, would
make changes to tuition easier. The Student Government Association (SGA) set up camp in front of Schultz and took time Thursday afternoon to inform students about the upcoming elections and the amendments.
The organization also offered an absentee ballot for students.
SGA member Ellen Ingram said that the
‘Let’s go Warhawks’ board aims to inform students about Louisiana’s election.
“It’s very important because it directly affects the students,” said Ingram, a freshman
general studies major.
Ingram specifically said the second amendment is the most important one for the
education system in Louisiana. If passed, the second amendment will
return tuition authority from the state’s Legislature to the state’s higher education
systems’ governing boards.
“I fear that many don’t know about the other amendments,” Ingram said.
