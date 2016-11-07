Lanford crowned Miss ULM 2017

Ashlynn Lanford couldn’t believe the news at first. Had she really just won Miss ULM?

The red-haired sophomore stood shocked behind her 13 fellow contestants. The runner-ups looked back, waiting for her to make her way to the front of the stage.

“That’s you,” someone said.

Lanford, holding back tears, stepped into the bright lights to be crowned Miss ULM 2017.

“I thought I didn’t hear it, but I heard it,” she said after the pageant. “I’m still trying to process it.”

To Lanford, that moment felt like “winning Miss America.”

And who knows? Maybe she’s on her way there. Lanford said she’s looking forward to competing in the Miss Louisiana competition in June. For now, however, she’s excited to start working for her fellow Warhawks.

“I have a laundry list of things that I can’t wait to do,” Lanford said.

Her list starts with recruitment. She’s ready to tell her ULM story. She wants people to know that they are not numbers at ULM, but people who are cared about.

“I want potential Warhawks to understand that ULM is not just a place you go to school or pledge a sorority/fraternity. It is truly a family,” she said.

Lanford, who has been doing pageants for about six years, didn’t compete in Miss ULM last year. Winning her first Miss ULM seemed like a huge feat, but she reminded herself to keep “calm, cool and focused” throughout the night.

It worked.

Although Lanford’s crowning may have surprised her, the audience didn’t bat an eye when her name was called. A packed-full Brown Auditorium exploded with cheers when the girl that shone throughout the night was declared the winner.

That night, on-stage competition began with questions. While some contestants drew ULM-based questions from the bowl, Lanford drew one a little more hard-hitting.

“Does the public have a right to know about the personal lives of politicians?” asked Miss Louisiana Justine Ker, who co-hosted the event with Miss ULM 2016 Sarah Torregrossa.

Lanford answered yes, although the line should be drawn at mudslinging and delving into family lives.

“Their personal lives reflect on how they will run in office,” she said, adding that her family life is very dear to her.

Whispers of “good answer” rose from the crowd. They were beginning to notice her. And Lanford’s night only got better from there.

After slaying in the swimsuit competition, Lanford got her chance to really wow the crowd during the talent portion of the night.

Lanford stood behind the microphone in a black fringe top and a long black skirt that perfectly set the mood for her slow rendition of “House of the Rising Sun,” a song originally recorded in the 1960’s.

Lanford, contestant number 14, was last to perform. And, based on the crowd’s reaction, they had truly saved the best for last. The crowd went wild during her performance.

Talent was Lanford’s favorite phase of the competition. She’s only been singing publiclly for three years, but it sounded like she had practiced her whole life for Friday night.

“I was so excited to be able to sing for a house full of Warhawks,” she said.

Although Lanford shone on stage, she believes her off-stage interview was what helped the judges really get to know her “personality, style