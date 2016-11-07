No Shave November

The ULM Police Department will ditch the razor this month and participate in “No-Shave November.”

Police Chief Tom Torregrossa said this year, he wanted his fellow officers to join him and participate in No-Shave November to help raise prostate cancer awareness.

Torregrossa said he wants each officer participating in the event to contribute a sum of money from the department to the cancer foundation. Their goal is to raise $200.

The officers started off their shave-free month Tuesday and will keep track of their progress till the end of the month.

Torregrossa also said that students are allowed to participate as well.

Students can stop by the ULMPD and donate money for the cause.

Accodring to the No-Shave November website, the event is a funded program that raises money for cancer research and provides free information and services to cancer patients and their caregivers.