All children deserve their chance at life

For me, life starts at conception.

The world we live in is full of contradictions and oxymorons. It is perfectly acceptable for some things, but other things make people cringe.

Humans take what is convenient for them and ignore the rest, this creates a problem for everyone.

We spend so much time picking and choosing what to make acceptable and what to make illegal or frowned upon.

I’m just as guilty of this as the next person.

One thing I truly can’t understand is the pro-life, pro-choice argument. I truly just don’t understand how it is an argument to be honest. I was always taught that a child is not a burden, mistake or accident.

They might not be planned or brought on by horrible circumstances, but they have reason to be there.

I was taught that every child is a gift from God.

That’s right, every single baby. Excuse me, the other side likes us to refer to them as fetus.

I do understand that rape happens, and it can be too painful for a mother to keep that child. But I have also seen countless couples struggle with not being able to have their own child.

I know that they pray daily for somebody to make the choice to look into couples to adopt their child.

One person’s curse is another person’s blessing.

Just because the mother was raped doesn’t mean the child has to die. It didn’t ask to be created.

When I was in the seventh grade, my youth pastor, now pastor, told us during a lesson that he and his wife had discussed the issue of rape before.

He told us that if she were ever raped, that they would keep the baby. That he would raise the child as if it were his own and that they would show him or her love.

That spoke to me. Two individuals determined to a love a child brought to them in an appalling manner.

Children are my true joy in life. I have been babysitting for over half of my life, and I consider all those that I once watched as my own “babies.”

I can’t imagine life without them. I do also know that there are medical reasons, no reason to scold me yet.

But I also know that there are cases when the mothers refuse to get rid of their child, and they end up just fine.

Im not saying this is everyone’s case but before you jump all over me, consider every possibility.

We live in a world where you’re convicted of double homicide for killing a pregnant woman, but it’s perfectly legal to abort a baby.

That doesn’t really make much sense.

If the baby is not considered a person by the constitution, how can it be considered a person if murdered along with its mother? This is the flawed system that is the law.

As a student unable to support myself, if something were to happen, either rape or of my own stupid actions, I would keep the child.

Of course I would also consider adoption, but that child would definitely be carried to term.

Not everyone feels as strongly as I do, but I am truly convicted in the life of any child.