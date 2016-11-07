David Duke debate at Dillard is our fault

David Duke running for a senate seat is a perfect example of how far our country has fallen.

Before I delve into this any further, I want to point out that it doesn’t matter that Duke is no longer a part of the KKK.

It doesn’t matter because Duke still holds the same beliefs that he held when he was the Imperial Wizard. He showed this during the debate by referring to the protesters as “Black Lives Matter radicals” and saying things like “CNN Jews.”

It is inconceivable to me that people like Duke and Trump are still around.

What’s worse, is that this man was allowed to even step foot on a historically black college campus. Does the state even recognize how much of an insult that is to the black community?

It definitely sends a “we don’t care about your feelings” type message that he was even allowed to speak there, yet there are people who are upset that students and citizens of the community came out to protest.How’s that for irony?

Of course people were going to protest. How foolish would you have to be to be okay with this man running for any type of political office?

Sometimes we tell people not to let their past shape their present or future, this is not one those times. His past was that of the highest ranking Klan member in the state.

It doesn’t matter that he was never convicted of committing any crimes. The KKK’s entire existence as an organization should be a crime.

His level of belief in their idiotic cause would have been too great in his position, to have diminished entirely.

We can’t be 100 percent sure that he will not let his past interfere with his job. And that is why we can’t allow him to have it.

Although I’m extremely upset that this man even has a small chance of actually winning, I must give blame where blame is due and that blame lies with us. The voters.

We gave him the 5.1 percent that was needed for him to have a platform to spill his inaccuracy and hate. Whether is was done by voting or not voting,

it was our fault. We need to do better.

Our state deserves better.