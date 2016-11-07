Farewell Obamas, you’ll be missed

The end is near. Tomorrow we will choose our next president. That means we have to say goodbye to probably the best president we’ve had in a while, President Barack Obama.

Not only do we have to say goodbye to him, but we have to say goodbye to Michelle, the best first lady to ever be in the White House, their beautiful daughters, Sasha and Malia and even their two dogs, Sunny and Bo.

I was 14 when Obama was first elected, so I’m sure I can speak for everyone who grew up with them that they will be missed, and we are proud of them.

Let’s start with the man himself, the 44th President of The United States of America. This man is the coolest, most laid-back, charming and humble man to ever grace the Oval Office.

Which other president has sung Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” at a campaign fundraiser, been in a funny Buzzfeed video or literally dropped the mic after uttering the words “Obama out” at his last White House Correspondents’ dinner?

All jokes aside, Obama has done so much for this country, and we should all thank him.

In 2010, he passed his Health Care Reform. After five presidents failed to create universal health insurance, he signed the Affordable Care Act, covering 32 million uninsured Americans.

He repealed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” which formalized a new policy allowing gays and lesbians to serve openly in the military for the first time.

In 2011, he ordered a raid on a secret compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, which resulted in the death of the terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

He ordered all U.S. military forces out of Iraq. The last troops left on Dec. 18, 2011, ending the war in Iraq. The list goes on and on, and it’s a long one.

Now let’s talk about his wife, Michelle Obama. She is one cool lady.

Did you know that this first lady is the only first lady in American history to hold two Ivy League degrees? Did you know that she is one of the few first ladies to show love for her husband openly without scandal?

Not only does she have out-of-this-world fashion skills and awesome dance moves, she also has done a lot for this country.

In 2010, she launched Let’s Move! which brought together community leaders, educators, medical professionals, parents and others in a nationwide effort to address the challenge of childhood obesity.

In the same year, she passed The School Lunch program with bipartisan support. This program provides free and reduced-price meals to more than 21 million low-income children.

In 2014, Michelle launched the Reach Higher Initiative, an effort to inspire young people across America to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school. In 2015, she joined President Obama to launch Let Girls Learn, a U.S. government-wide initiative to help girls around the world go to school and stay in school.

She even started a large vegetable garden at the White House. The food grown is donated to local schools and neighborhoods.

Her commitment to young women and all children’s health is an undeniable commitment that I am sure will live on way past the White House. She will be missed.

Anyone under the age of 25 grew up with Sasha and Malia. Now Malia is 18 and will start college at Harvard in 2017 and Sasha is 15. Sasha was the youngest kid in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1961.

Before his inauguration, President Obama published an open letter to his daughters in “Parade Magazine,” which said what he wanted for both his daughters and every child in America. “To grow up in a world with no limits on your dreams and no achievements beyond your reach, and to grow into compassionate, committed women who will help build that world.”

Both of his daughters have done just that. It has been great to see them grow into strong, beautiful women.

If I could tell President Obama one thing before he left office, it would be this: Thank you.

Thank you for being a role model and a father figure to young men like me in this country. You were someone I could look up to and aspire to be like.

Thank you for constantly reminding me and every other child and young adult in this country that we can literally be anything we want to be with no limitations.

Thanks for just being a cool guy altogether. This country was already great, and you only made it better.

We will miss you.