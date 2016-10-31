Support soccer’s 1st Sunbelt tournament

The soccer team made the Sun Belt conference tournament for the first time in program history since joining in 2005. While they have made the post-season before, they were in the Southland Conference the last time. is conference tournament entry marks the sixth time they have made a conference tournament.

This is a huge accomplishment for our team as they have proven that hard work and dedication pay off. They finished the season with a record of 7-8-3 overall and 4-4-2 in conference. All of these things are great, but we as students don’t give our soccer team the recognition they deserve.

The captain behind this speeding ship is coach Keyton Wheelock. is was a brilliant move by ULM to hire such an amazing coach like Wheelock. Wheelock brings a certain swagger to a program that needed a change; she left South Alabama to coach the ULM soccer program in January 2016. She has led this team to a historic achievement in her first season at the helm.

The season started with a couple of lineup changes as coach Wheelock was trying to see which starting 11 would better suit the team for success.