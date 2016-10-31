Support soccer’s 1st Sunbelt tournament

Support soccer’s 1st Sunbelt tournamentSports Op-ed Monday, October 31st, 2016
The soccer team made the Sun Belt conference tournament for the first time in program history since joining in 2005. While they have made the post-season before, they were in the Southland Conference the last time. is conference tournament entry marks the sixth time they have made a conference tournament.
This is a huge accomplishment for our team as they have proven that hard work and dedication pay off. They finished the season with a record of 7-8-3 overall and 4-4-2 in conference. All of these things are great, but we as students don’t give our soccer team the recognition they deserve.
The captain behind this speeding ship is coach Keyton Wheelock. is was a brilliant move by ULM to hire such an amazing coach like Wheelock. Wheelock brings a certain swagger to a program that needed a change; she left South Alabama to coach the ULM soccer program in January 2016. She has led this team to a historic achievement in her first season at the helm.
The season started with a couple of lineup changes as coach Wheelock was trying to see which starting 11 would better suit the team for success.
After the loss to non-conference rival L.A. Tech, coach Wheelock found the key to success, attacking with great defense.
The defensive strategy showed true as the Warhawks had four straight wins and only allowed one goal. e team chemistry was clearly clicking as this run catapulted the team to being tied for first in the Sun-Belt. As the season went on, the Warhawks knew there was only one goal in mind, make the Sun-Belt tournament, and they did.
The Warhawks arguably have the best goalkeeper in the Sun Belt in Brooke-Lynn Scroggins. She has 124 saves on the season along with 6 shut- outs. Other players who have greatly impacted the team’s performance include Sr. defender Emely Segovia. Segovia is the glue of this team; she keeps everyone focused and does a great job of controlling the pace of the game. Another key player is forward, Cke’Lana Caesar who leads the team in goals scored with three on the season.
is team deserves recognition from our students. We don’t need to only focus on basketball, football and baseball. Students, your Warhawk soccer team have their rst playo game in school history since joining the Sun Belt Conference.
e team will travel to Foley, Alabama, for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to face Little Rock on Wednesday, November 2 with kick off at 1:00p.m. Let’s cheer on our Warhawks as they strive for victory.
