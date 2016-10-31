‘BOO! A Madea Halloween’: teaches lesson but lacks

“Boo! A Madea Halloween” receives one talon for quality and two for laughs.

Tyler Perry’s Madea series is known for a few things: laughs, lessons and a slew of burgeoning talent mixed with actors who excel when emoting on screen.

“Boo! A Madea Halloween” comes as a welcome break for the audience to turn away from their 9 to 5’s. Moviegoers indulge in an hour and 43 minutes of intermittent laughter while sitting awkwardly through flimsy lines delivered by dolled-up social media stars lead by a 2012 X-Factor competitor.

Like every Tyler Perry film before it, “Boo!” comes with a lesson on the importance of respect for your elders, being accountable for your actions, and caring for those around you.

It’s a well-meaning message from Madea and the rest of the cast, but it falls flat after all these years. From the fourth row, Perry seemed to be phoning in his performance.

The stand-out performance of the fledgling cast is none other than Vine star Liza Koshy as Aday Walker.

Liza stars opposite Diamond White’s Tiffany Simmons, the daughter of Tyler Perry’s Bryan Simmons, and delivers her lines with a precision that one would expect of a veteran comedian.

While her acting skills leave much to be desired, one-liners drive her character to become the most charming of the cast–even more so than Madea herself.

In the middle of social media celebrities, Bella Thorne, a Disney Channel alum is hidden away to be nothing more than a push of star power for the title.

She doesn’t even get the opportunity to do what made her a star–dance. Instead, that opportunity is given to YouTube twerk sensation Lexy Panterra as Leah Devereaux. It’s unclear if Panterra’s lines are cut short because of lack of talent, or if there’s just so many other nameless stars vying for the spotlight.

“Boo! A Madea Halloween” is good for a few laughs.

If you’re expecting the quality of character seen in Perry’s pre-2010 blockbusters, you’ll leave wanting more.