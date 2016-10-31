Kids treat themselves to treats

A tradition like none other trick or treating is something that almost everyone has either done or thought about doing.

ULM’s UP TIL DAWN organization keeps that tradition alive but with a little twist to it.

Instead of the usual door to door that everybody is use to UP TIL DAWN introduced trunk or treat which is the same old fashion trick or treating without the door to door.

The kids go from trunk to trunk receiving different types of candies.

Keeping kids safe and entertained is just what trunk or treat does it brings out different type of people who while going from trunk to trunk socialize with one another.

“Its something good for the community and the environment,” said Patrick Robertson one of the parents participating in Trunk or Treat this year.

Trust in the community helps it strive and become stronger.

“Its a safe plac e for the children to have to go to that’s not dangerous,” said Stephen Fuselier of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and with the recent clown scare that has swept across the country keeping people safe is a top priority.

Enjoying the kids and making them happy, is why the women’s basketball team said that they took part in Trunk or Treat.

“It is awesome experience it gives the kids something to do for free and gives the student some social experience” said “Christina Cooper, a parent participating in Trunk or Treat.

“Having the opportunity and privilege to serve the community and make Halloween more fun for everyone,” said John Luke Bigelow of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity when asked what does Trunk or Treat mean for you.

With this event going on for at least a decade, its something families are starting to look forward to.

“This year was one of the largest trunk or treats ever, “said UP TIL Dawn member NIRALI PATEL, “It’s a community event that gives the kids a safe evening and there aren’t any traffic accidents to worry about.”

Families were lined up from Brown Stadium extending all the way to Malone Stadium.

Kids even came dressed up in costumes of their favorite characters.

It’s not just limited to the youth but to those who feel young at heart stood in line to be gifted with goodies and with over forty groups participating in this years’ event it can be deemed a success.