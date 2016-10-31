The last thing we need is her

Hillary Clinton is running for the Democratic party…again? Didn’t she take a hard enough beating against her own party by the Obama campaign in 2008? Wait, now he’s supporting her? Isn’t this the same woman that President Obama said was “unfit” to govern the country? If these are the questions you’ve asked, the answer is yes.

After so much slandering and beating, the same people who said she was unfit to lead now claim that she is the only way to get America on track.

If you’re paying attention to the campaign, it’s obvious to see that Secretary Clinton wants to talk about what others say or what she has or hasn’t done in her career. So let’s take a look at what Secretary Clinton has or hasn’t said and done.

First, let’s see what she thinks of the American people. She said on Jan. 25, 1996, that African-American youth are “super predators,” and that they must be brought to heel. She talked about a group of people like they were animals.

On Feb. 16 of this year, Clinton called Bernie Sanders supporters basement dwellers. She told them that they are lingering on false hope. The latest one that definitely sticks with me is Clinton telling Trump supporters that they belong in a “basket of deplorables.”

Calling the people that you want the support of super predators, basement dwellers and deplorables is not the way to get them on your side, Secretary.

“Women have the power to stop Trump,” read a tweet Clinton sent out on Oct. 7. It is no surprise that she is pandering for the vote of women, but what does Clinton really think of women?

If Clinton thinks that women are so strong and should voice their opinions, why didn’t she think this in 1975 when she handled a rape case? The victim told interviewers that “Hillary Clinton took me through hell.”

I’m sorry Clinton, but I have a hard time believing you are for the American people or women at all from your actions and speeches. Clinton tore apart a 12-year-old girl to get her client, a 27-year-old man, off with a lesser charge.

She loves to say that children are not safe under Trump, but I wouldn’t trust her to look after my niece, nephew or any other child for that matter. Please, Secretary Clinton, tell me again how Trump degrades women and lessens their value.

Clinton has accused Trump of lying at every possible moment.

I’m not saying he does not lie, but what rich or political figure does not lie at any point and time to help themselves?

In the democratic presidential debate, Clinton was asked if she will say anything to get elected, her response was that “I have been very consistent over the course of my entire life I have always fought for the same values and principles.”

Unfortunately, when you say and do things in the public eye, they tend to stick around for use later, such as the case with this election, as we have seen on both sides.

So let’s just look at some of the things you have “yo-yoed” back and forth on Secretary Clinton.

In 2002, 2004 and 2010, Clinton stated she was against gay marriage and did not support it. In 2013, she stated that she did in fact support gay marriage. Clinton also stated that she fought for progressive values recently while campaigning.

She followed that up by saying, “I get accused of being kind of moderate, center. I plead guilty.” That just doesn’t sound like someone that stays consistent. Do people change?

Well of course anyone can change. One just doesn’t flip-flop quite as much as a politician with their eye on the White House.

Guns and abortion. These are two extremely controversial topics, especially in the South. During the recent debate Clinton spoke about gun safety in the home for children.

While I do agree that people should lock their weapons up for their own safety (they make some gorgeous gun cabinets), the fact that she is worried about the children honestly baffles me.

Clinton has said, “the unborn person doesn’t have constitutional rights.” I find this honestly ludicrous that you can pick and choose which children you want to save. Toddlers are our main concern with guns, but late term abortions are completely acceptable?

I am a woman who definitely won’t “stand with her.”