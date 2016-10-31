Our country needs Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton is the only person you should be voting for on November 8.

Out of all the candidates, she is the only one with the experience to lead this great country.

She has been doing this for nearly 30 years. She knows how to deal with crises and foreign policy. None of the other candidates have this experience. People tend to ignore this fact.

Trump supporters and others who don’t want to vote for her continuously bring up the email scandal; it’s time they get some new material.

Although Clinton has made some mistakes throughout her career, who hasn’t?

If deleting a couple thousand emails is the worst thing you can accuse her of, then maybe you need to re-evaluate your choice for president.

Throughout Clinton’s 30 years working for our government, she has done some outstanding things.

Trump supporters like to say that Clinton has not done anything to help the advancement of our country over the years.

I’m not sure where they were when she helped lay the groundwork for our current nuclear deal with Iran.

Maybe they were asleep that time she negotiated a cease fire between Israel and Hamas.

Then again, when foreign policy and Hillary Clinton are linked in the same sentence, the people who are anti-Hillary only think about Benghazi as if Secretary Clinton is responsible for the whole fiasco.

It seems they forgot that she also played a major role in America’s killing of Osama Bin Laden.

These achievements only scratch the surface of Clinton’s accomplishments throughout the years. To stand here and list them all would take way more space than I have, but I encourage all of you to take a few hours and conduct some research. Maybe you’d learn a thing or two about her.

I would also like to clarify Clinton’s stance on the abortion issue. She is Pro-Choice. That does not mean that she advocates for, or even agrees with abortion.

All this means is that she agrees with the women’s right to choose what to do with their own bodies. Who are we to dictate what people do with their bodies?

During the debate, Trump tried to twist Clinton’s words by saying that she was okay with a fetus being ripped from the womb two months, a month or even two days before delivery. This statement is entirely false!

Some women face late term complications that force late termination. It’s not their fault.

Clinton recognizes this and supports these amazingly brave women and families who suffer through such a tragedy. If you are not aware of the circumstances, then maybe you should be quiet and go do some research before twisting the words of a woman who stands by other women who have suffered.

It’s as if the country has forgotten that she has been fighting for both women and children throughout her whole career.

Just because she thinks we can do what we want with our bodies doesn’t mean she’s the devil.

Another famous line we hear in connection to the anti-Hillary party is that her husband was once the president.

Your point?

President Bill Clinton was one of our greatest presidents judging from America’s financial standpoint. It was the only time that we were not in a deficit, so please tell me why having him anywhere near the Oval Office is a bad thing.

Every nominee has their strengths and weaknesses, but Clinton’s strengths far outweigh her faults.

People have to look so far into the past to try and find when she’s messed up, yet they’re quick to cry fowl when we do the same with their candidates. I’d much rather vote for a candidate whose biggest mistake was using an unsecure server than someone who was accused of rape by 13 different women.

Maybe if they spent less time trying to find a flaw with Clinton, they’d figure out a way to strengthen our cyber security. You’re telling me this is supposed to be the greatest country in the world, and we can’t even figure out how to secure our emails? And this is somehow Secretary Clinton’s fault?

Let’s just be honest here, out of all the candidates available, she is the best, nay, the only choice. I may not agree with all her choices over the past few years, but I will stand with her before I’d ever stand near Trump.