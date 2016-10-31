Donations needed for late student’s tribute scholarship

Parents of Lauren Lang, a deceased student, are working to establish an endowed scholarship in her memory at ULM.

Lang was 22 and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during her senior year as a dental hygiene major. As a tribute to Lang, her parents hope to raise $25,000 to set up a scholarship that will help future dental hygiene students “achieve their own dreams.”

Lang was awarded her degree posthumously during the Spring 2016 commencement with her brother Ashton accepting it on her behalf. According to her parents, “becoming a dental hygienist was very near and dear to her heart.”

To donate to the scholarship fund, visit youcaring.com and search for the Lauren E. Lang Memorial Scholarship fund in Monroe, LA. Any donations are accepted.