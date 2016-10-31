Medical Laboratory Science program receives high credit

The University of Louisiana at Monroe’s Medical Laboratory Science Program received the maximum accreditation award of 10 years from the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Science (NAACLS).

A review process approved the award after a site visit to the MLS program in April.

The NAACLS reviewed faculty commitment, financial and philosophical support, effectiveness to prepare medical laboratory scientists and the quality of the graduates and their preparation.

Dr. Eric Pani, ULM’s VP of academic affairs, said the accreditation renewal reflected the program’s high quality.