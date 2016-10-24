The 1975: Unforgettable

“We’re not a pop band…the whole scenario is not really what we’re about,” lead vocalist Matt Healy explains at the opening of their music video, for their third single “Girls.”

Originating in Wilmslow, Cheshire, England, The 1975 did not find fame as fast as some people may think.

The 1975 is an English alternative rock/pop band, composed of four members, Matthew Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross McDonald.

Before releasing their first debut album, the band released their first EP, “Facedown,” and with that the lads gained their first radio airplay with their first original track, “The City.”

After the release of their first EP, The 1975 went on to release three more and found their first success in the mainstream music industry with their catchy song “Chocolate.”

The 1975 were determined to gain even more radio airplay and success so they toured with bands like Muse and the Neighborhood.

Their self-titled album was released in 2013, and the album went off the charts.

The band’s shows began selling out in seconds.

Two years later, the 1975 finally released their sophomore alBum, “I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It,” topping charts in four different countries, including the U.S.

So what makes The 1975 so different from all the other alternative bands in the music industry today?

Their music is undeniably unique, with a perfect mixture of raw vocals, electric synth and lyrics that anyone can relate too.

Not only is their studio music a work of art, but their live shows are an actual masterpiece of lighting and background aura.

Criticized for their “emo unconvincing lyrics”, The 1975 have still managed to ignore the hate and continue writing and producing their music.

Definitely check them out, if you like bands like The Lumineers, The Griswolds or Twenty One Pilots.

They have a sound that you definitely won’t forget!