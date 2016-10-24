COVERGIRL’S First COVERBOY

Easy, breezy, beau- tiful, CoverGirl. We all have heard it and seen the commercials, but this time the new face of CoverGirl isn’t what the name suggests. CoverGirl has its very first Cover-Boy after 60 years of the company’s history.

His name is James Charles, a 17-year-old high school senior from Bethlehem, N.Y., who does make-up on the side for friends and family at no charge.

Charles went viral after he posted his senior portraits on- line.

He retook them because he didn’t like how the high- lighter on his cheekbones looked in the originals.

Every time I talked to someone about this a lot of them asked me the same thing, “so you agree with trans- gender?”

The thing is, that’s not what this is about.

It’s not about being transgender, gay or straight.

First of all, Charles is not trans-gender. He may be gay, but at the end of the day, he is just a guy that likes to wear make-up and is pretty darn good at it.

It’s about getting rid of society’s expectations for what a woman or man should do, be or wear.

Will Smith’s son, Jaden Smith, was seen wearing a dress at Coachel-

la. After this, Vogue used him in one of their photo shoots to promote a new line.

We shouldn’t be afraid of being unique.

Expressing yourself and being comfortable in your own skin with- out fear of rejection or judgment is what really matters. It’s something we all need to do more often.

Besides, men have been wearing make-up for years. Actors, news cas- tors, sport personalities and many more add make-up to their daily routine.