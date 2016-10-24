Candidates voice policies in 3rd presidential debate

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump faced the nation for the third and final presidential debate Wednesday night at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Slick remarks and the usual banter concerning email leaks, Trump’s degrading comments and tax returns made its way into the conversation, but Clinton and Trump were ready to discuss America’s issues and the policies they have in mind too.

Six topics were chosen by moderator Chris Wallace and debated on by the candidates: The Supreme Court, immigration, the economy, fitness to be president, foreign hot spots and debt and entitlement. Below are the summaries of some of the topics discussed.