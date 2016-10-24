Sandel Hall to open soon, departments begin moving

We have all been waiting for it, and it’s almost here.

Sandel Hall on Northeast Dr. has been under construction for over three years, and it’s finally almost completed.

The University Bookstore moved into Sandel and opened up about a year ago after temporarily residing in the first floor of Hanna Hall while construction was underway.

Other departments moving into Sandel Hall include the Office of Financial Aid, Career Connections, Recruitment and Admissions, Enrollment Services and the Office of the Registrar.

Tommy Walpole, the head of Auxiliary Enterprise, said there are a few first floor issues being taken care of, but the big move will probably take place in the next 7-10 days.

The renovations began in June 2014, with the vision that Sandel Hall would be a “one-stop shop” for both current and enrolling students, according to president Bruno in a Campus Facilities Master Plan from April 2013.

For the renovations, the 53-year-old building was stripped down all the way to its frame and almost completely rebuilt.

Sandel Hall originally opened up in 1963 as the second library location for what was then Northeast Louisiana State College. A third floor was added in 1977.

The library as we know it today was built in 1999, and Sandel was since converted into a multi-use facility, housing many departments such as the bookstore, the Natural History Museum and the Office of Recruitment and Admissions.