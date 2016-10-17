Next man up: Will Collins

The Warhawks relied on an unlikely player to lead them to a homecoming victory Saturday night. Redshirt Freshman Will Collins replaced the injured starting quarterback and proceeded to handle the Bobcats in a 40-34 win.

Collins quickly lead the Warhawks on two quick drives which captured the lead and extended it. After being down, the home team quickly found itself ahead 23-14 in the second quarter.

He even contributed on the ground on a fourth-down play, which led to another touchdown later in the quarter. The 19-yard rush was a defining moment in the young player’s career as he proved he could get the job done however the team needed.

Throughout Collins’ time as the man on the offensive side of the ball, the Warhawk defense held its own and provided security. Turnovers and third down stops were key in helping the quarterback flourish in an exciting game.

The visiting Bobcats would not go down quietly, turning a 33-14 halftime deficit into a six-point deficit late in the fourth. The late game play was enough to seal the victory, but Collins’ performance should not go unnoticed.

To come in and give your team the lead and maintain it is no easy feat at the college level. Collins did just that and more Saturday night. He managed not to throw the game away while making key plays and giving his team the lead.

In previous games, the turnover differential has been one of the downfalls for ULM football. Tonight, that stat was key in our prevailing win. As of this point, Garrett Smith’s availability is unsure, but if he is unable to play, we are not in a bad spot. Collins is ready for his chance to be the starting quarterback of this Warhawk football team. He is ready to lead his squad to victory.