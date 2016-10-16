Home » Breaking News » Water ski team takes 27th national championship

Water ski team takes 27th national championship

Posted by Breaking News Sunday, October 16th, 2016

The Water Ski Team reclaimed the national title Saturday in El Centro, California after placing second in competition last year.

As details develop, visit us online at ulmhawkeyeonline.com and pick up next week’s issue of the Hawkeye.

Short URL: http://www.ulmhawkeyeonline.com/?p=19576

Posted by on Oct 16 2016. Filed under Breaking News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

VOLUME 93 ISSUE 7

HawkE News

Check out our Facebook page!

Weekly Poll

© 2016 The Hawkeye. All Rights Reserved. Log in

web analytics
- Designed by Gabfire Themes