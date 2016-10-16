Water ski team takes 27th national championship

Water ski team takes 27th national championshipBreaking News Sunday, October 16th, 2016
The Water Ski Team reclaimed the national title Saturday in El Centro, California after placing second in competition last year.
As details develop, visit us online at ulmhawkeyeonline.com and pick up next week’s issue of the Hawkeye.
Short URL: http://www.ulmhawkeyeonline.com/?p=19576
Posted by ULM Hawkeye on Oct 16 2016. Filed under Breaking News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry