Sweets for spectacular olympians

Members of the Kappa Beta Gamma sorority pulled out their oven mitts and baked a variety of cupcakes for their “Cupcakes for a Cause” event.

The event was held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Bayou Park.

“Cupcakes for a Cause” was held to raise money and awareness for Special Olympians. Cupcakes were sold for $1 and after just an hour and a half into the event, KBG had raised almost $100 with their largest donation being $10 so far.

KBG let their creativity for the cause flow as they topped off some cupcakes with red sprinkles that represented the Special Olympics. “The KBG organization are all about making a difference.” Said Gabby Christopher, a junior pre-dental hygiene major who is also the fundraising chair of the organization.

Christopher said that the group’s goal was to raise $1,000 for the Special Olympics. KBG considers themselves to be a smaller sorority on campus, so their ability to raise that much money would make a big difference, she said.

Christopher continued to say KBG has only been on campus for two years and their members are dedicated to making difference within the lives of others.

Christopher gives this message to those who have been impacted by a physical or mental disability: “Even though you have may have a disability, you can still have a great life as long as you have people who are there to support you, and I just want to be a part of that.”

The organization will also sell bracelets in the next two weeks to continue raising money to support this cause.

KBG will also host a “Newks Night” on Oct. 25, where a portion of the proceeds from the restaurant will be donated to the Special Olympics cause.

“It only takes something so small to make a difference in someone’s life,” said Alexia Wooten, a KBG member.

More information about Kappa Beta Gamma and their upcoming events can be found at ulm.kappabetagamma.org.