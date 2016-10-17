2nd Presidential debate gets gritty

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump brandished harsh attacks again during their second presidential debate last Sunday night.

Clinton and Trump turned their town hall debate into a battle of words while trying to answer questions about their policies.

The moderators Anderson Cooper, CNN, and Martha Raddatz, ABC News, had to make sure both candidates allowed each other to speak, though both moderators were often ignored as the candidates interrupted each other during policy responses.

Uncommitted voters asked the candidates various questions ranging from environmental concern to how the candidates will fix Obamacare.

These questions would have brief answers from both Trump and Clinton before the opposing candidate would began a personal attack on their opponent.

The first attack came after Cooper mentioned the recently released and now infamous video in which Trump says he wants to do inappropriate things to women. This discussion allowed Trump to respond, which he did by saying the words he said on the tape were just “locker room talk,” and that he had apologized to his family for saying anything inappropriate.

Clinton was hit by an accusation from the crowd when the incident of Clinton calling Trump supporters, “deplorable,” was brought to the discussion. Clinton answered by saying she apologized. She then said both she and Bernie Sanders have run positive campaigns.

“Bernie (Sanders) and I ran campaigns on issues, not insults,” Clinton said.

At the end of the debate, both candidates were asked to compliment each other. Clinton said she respected Trump’s children, but she then switched to talking about how unique the election is.

Trump said Clinton is a tough opponent. He applauded her ability to continue fighting him without giving up.

Amidst the personal attacks, the candidates did respond to audience questions with their policies.

Trump talked about his stances on repealing Obamacare, fixing the $800 billion trade deficit and helping America’s inner cities get better.

Clinton said she is focused on making sure America can be enjoyed by all diversities and improving the economy, not just from the top and holding those responsible for possible war crimes in Syria.

Some students wanted to hear more about their policies. Jerry Ehlers, a junior risk management and insurance major, was one of the students who wanted more than personal attacks.

“I wanted to hear more about what they wanted for America,” Ehlers said.

Despite wanting more policy talk, Ehlers did enjoy one non-policy question.

“I really liked the last question,” Ehlers said. “ That set a good tone.”

The last debate will take place this Wednesday.